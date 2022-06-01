2024 DE Elias Rudolph receives Ohio State offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Rudolph didn't leave the Woody Hayes Athletic Center right away Wednesday afternoon.

The 2024 defensive end sat around, waiting for a meeting with defensive line coach Larry Johnson after participating in the Buckeyes' first recruiting camp of the summer.

When he and Johnson sat down, they went through film from the camp performance Rudolph just gave, with the Ohio State defensive line coach giving him three specific things to work on.

After Rudolph's meeting, though, he couldn't remember what those three things were. He was too excited.

Johnson and head coach Ryan Day extended the four-star 2024 defensive end an offer, Rudolph confirmed to Scarlet and Gray Report.

"It wasn't expected," Rudolph said. "My expectations were to come out here and show the staff what I was capable of and just give it my best."

Rudolph said that Johnson and Day pulled the trigger on an offer back-to-back, something that really blew him away.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end out of Taft High School in Cincinnati also has offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and others.

It's a great feeling, Rudolph said, something that not only changes the game for him in his recruiting process, but also something he says will fuel him heading into his junior season of high school.

"It changes the game a lot I'm ready to develop as a young athlete and perfect my craft," Rudolph said. "I know I can be the best in America.

"I just want to blow people mad. like, 'I see why he got this.'"