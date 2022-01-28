Braydon Lee hated football when he first started. He actually quit the sport for three years.

But something kept drawing him back in, whether it was playing football video games, seeing his father watch college football on television, seeing the atmosphere. It was something he wanted to be a part of.

After settling in what’s known as the DMV area — the Washington D.C. metro area that stands for D.C., Maryland and Virginia — Lee saw a place overflowing with high-level football talent, where each high school game played included Division 1-bound players getting offers from the Alabama’s, the Georgia’s and the Ohio State’s of the world.

But it took some time for Lee to see that in himself. That’s when Lee rediscovered his love for the sport he once loathed.