It’s been a good year thus far for Zachariah Branch’s recruiting process.

The four-star prospect reeled in offers from the previous two national champions – Alabama and LSU – as well as Florida State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He also took multiple visits last month as the dead period had transitioned to a quiet period, with one of those trips being to Ohio State.

That visit in the first weekend of June resulted in Branch being offered by the Buckeyes, which marked yet another key addition to his stellar resume.

“It was really special,” Branch told BuckeyeGrove. “Coach Hartline, he’s a great guy and a great coach. It just felt real genuine when I was talking with him. We clicked right away. It was just very special getting an offer and being on campus as well.”