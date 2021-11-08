2023 WR Zachariah Branch Nearing a Decision?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One thing is for certain, there is no shortage of wide receivers wanting to play for Ohio State. In a relatively short time, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has developed his room into one of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news