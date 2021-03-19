Following a very productive sophomore season, 2023 wideout Jalen Hale has seen his stock rise significantly.

Hale, who straps up the pads for Longview High School in Texas, has hauled in over a dozen offers since the start of January, including ones from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, USC and the new staff with the Longhorns.

Another program that dipped into the mix this year for the highly sought-after underclassman is Ohio State, which gave Hale the green light on Feb. 23.

Following a solid performance at the Under Armour All-America Camp event in Dallas on Sunday, Hale shared his reaction to last month's offer.

“I was shocked and excited,” Hale told BuckeyeGrove. “I mean, it was a big offer. A big opportunity for me.”