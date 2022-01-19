Chris Culliver needed a high school football offense that showcased his skills.

The wide receiver was moved up to varsity before his first game freshman year, scoring the first time he touched the ball. But he never got the ball more than two times per game for the rest of the season, serving as the A-back in a triple-option offense.

Culliver was a receiver. And he needed a school where he could shine as one.

He found it at Maiden High School, about an hour northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“They throw the ball more, spread the ball out more, so they run it and throw it,” Culliver said. “And I knew this would be the perfect offense for me to get the looks I needed. I just took that and ran with it.”