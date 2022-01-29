Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped by Wiregrass High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida Wednesday, not once, but twice to fact gather on 2023 wide receiver, Bryson Rodgers.

By the end of the day he had seen and heard enough, deciding to offer the Florida four-star wide receiver.

Rodgers, who is originally from Warren, Ohio but has lived in Florida for most of his life, still has a special place in his heart for the Buckeyes and the offer Wednesday was not only special for him, but his entire family as well.