Ohio State's coaching staff has made it a point to get ahead of the curve in the 2023 cycle over the past couple of weeks.

Over a half-dozen rising sophomores have been recipients of an offer from the program during this time span. The most recent member of the Class of 2023 to add the school to his offer sheet is Georgia Bulldogs commit Treyaun Webb.

Luckily for Ryan Day and company's pursuit of Webb, there is already some level of familiarity between him and a couple of players on the roster. Webb, who straps up the pads at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, knows a pair of Buckeyes that attended TCA.

“It was amazing," Webb told BuckeyeGrove. "I was excited and thrilled. Obviously, the history of Ohio State is second to none and the connection of my former teammate Marcus Crowley and my role model Shaun Wade, who also played at my high school.