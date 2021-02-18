For the first time in the 2023 cycle, The Ohio State University has extended an offer to a sophomore tight end prospect.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes gave the green light to Ty Lockwood, who hails from Thompsons Station, Tennessee. Along with tOSU being in the mix for his services, Lockwood possesses offers from the likes of Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

While speaking with BuckeyeGrove yesterday, Lockwood says he was taken aback when Ohio State dipped into his recruitment.

“I was super, super excited and pretty surprised as it came out of nowhere really,” Lockwood said. “I love the tradition and culture there at Ohio State. Obviously, they are a very prestigious program that I have a ton of respect for. So, all in all, I love the campus and the culture for sure.”