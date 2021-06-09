2023 TE from Sweden says it "felt amazing" to be offered by Ohio State

Theodor Öhrström has had himself a month to remember.

Over the past six days, double digit college football programs, including Alabama, have extended offers to the Sweden-based tight end. This comes after his ongoing tour with PPI Recruits — a database/placement program for international players — that has seen them stop at a multitude of schools in June.

The latest program to throw their hat in the ring for Öhrström was Ohio State, which offered him after the conclusion of Tuesday's camp.