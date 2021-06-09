2023 TE from Sweden says it "felt amazing" to be offered by Ohio State
Theodor Öhrström has had himself a month to remember.
Over the past six days, double digit college football programs, including Alabama, have extended offers to the Sweden-based tight end. This comes after his ongoing tour with PPI Recruits — a database/placement program for international players — that has seen them stop at a multitude of schools in June.
The latest program to throw their hat in the ring for Öhrström was Ohio State, which offered him after the conclusion of Tuesday's camp.
“It felt amazing,” Öhrström told BuckeyeGrove. “Getting an opportunity to come to Ohio State to play football and study is something I’ve been interested in for a long time. Being able to sit down with Coach Day and Coach Wilson was great.”
