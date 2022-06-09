2023 SF Devin Royal keeps options open while keeping Ohio State's attention

Devin Royal was about to dunk on Xavier Booker.

The 2023 four-star small forward out of Pickerington, Ohio wanted to put on a show in front of the Ohio State coaching staff. And he wanted it to be against a the 6-foot-11, four-star power forward that also holds an offer from the Buckeyes.

Instead, he landed awkwardly, rolling his ankle and collapsed onto the floor of Value City Arena.

Royal said he was fine postgame, sitting down with ice around his right ankle.

“Just a little sprain,” he said.

But for Ohio State, Royal didn’t have to prove anything.

Head coach Chris Holtmann, assistant coach Jake Diebler and the rest of the staff has been in on Royal since the beginning, earning an offer from the Buckeyes after an unofficial visit in October holding offers from Marquette, Xavier and Penn State.

Since then, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing, getting the attention of Illinois, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

He’s been showing off his skills on the national stage as of late too, arriving to the Buckeyes’ recruiting camp Thursday fresh off being named as the MVP of the Pangos All-American Camp held in Las Vegas last weekend.

“It feels good,” Royal said. “It just shows me I have to work harder and get better every day to get higher and higher to where I need to be at.”

Much of that attention came after Royal made the realization that he has to be more than just a post player.

Coming into high school at Pickerington Central, he said that’s all he was, something that he was encouraged to branch out from. At the high school level, Royal was expected to be versatile, to guard everyone from the point guard to the power forward, doing anything expected of him.

“If I can’t shoot, I go inside. If I can’t go inside, I shoot,” Royal said. “Just do everything they need me to do.”