June 1 marked the opening of the floodgates for high school prospects that had longed to step foot on college campuses.

Incoming junior Jshawn Frausto-Ramos took full advantage of the dead period’s conclusion by visiting USC and then Arizona State to start the month. A couple of weeks later, the 2023 Rivals250 defensive back made the trek from California to Columbus (Ohio) for a multi-day visit.

Frausto-Ramos, who is the 15th-ranked overall player in California, told BuckeyeGrove that the coaches, as well as the culture at Ohio State, stood out to him the most on his trip.

“I liked the way the coaches were talking. They knew what they were doing,” Frausto-Ramos said. “The drills, they were very technical drills… I was with Coach Coombs and we were doing drills, and some kid asked him, ‘What position do you coach?’ Coach Coombs said, ‘I coach first-rounders.’ That shows you how confident he is and that they’ll actually develop you there.