All eyes have been on Kaleb Brown over the past week or so, but the Buckeyes recently threw their hat into the ring for another Rivals100 pass catcher who is from Chicago.

Last month, Brian Hartline extended an offer to Carnell Tate, the eighth-ranked sophomore wide receiver on Rivals.com. Tate previously played for Marist High School before transferring to IMG Academy earlier this year.

The Midwest native saw Ohio State dip into his recruitment back on April 23, and still has that offer pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.

"It was a dream come true," Tate told BuckeyeGrove. "I have it pinned to show my dream actually came true. Every time I open my Twitter, I see that my dream finally came true. It meant a lot to me. I also have family in Columbus."