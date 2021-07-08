Ohio State’s coaching staff has made progress with several prospects over the past few weeks.

From taking the lead for David Hicks Jr. and Chris McClellan to receiving five commitments since the start of June, their recruiting efforts are paying dividends for the program.

Another player that the Buckeyes elevated their standing with recently is a person who has been perceived by some as a Penn State lean: Mathias Barnwell. The Rivals100 tight end hauled in an offer from Ohio State after visiting in June, and was taken aback by how well the staff treated him and his family.

“We had an amazing time. Truly an amazing time,” Barnwell told BuckeyeGrove. “They showed so much love; not even just to me, but my mom and both of my sisters. It wasn’t even just the coaches, it was everybody there. The players, the recruiting operators and everyone like that. You would have never thought that was my first time in Ohio. It was a great, great visit.”