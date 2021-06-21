2023 Rivals100 safety to visit Columbus on Tuesday, talks interest in OSU

Ohio State has been one of the top contenders for Caleb Downs' services ever since they extended an offer to him back in February.

In fact, the No. 81 prospect in the nation said both Alabama and the Buckeyes were high on his list after giving him the green light, with both schools having winning culture and opportunities for development.

Now, Ryan Day and company will finally get an opportunity to host Downs on campus for the first time as he told BuckeyeGrove that he'll be in Columbus on Tuesday.