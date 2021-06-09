 BuckeyeGrove - 2023 Rivals100 RB Treyaun Webb has labeled Ohio State his leader
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 10:46:42 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Rivals100 RB Treyaun Webb has labeled Ohio State his leader

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

The good news continues to arrive for Ryan Day and his coaching staff this month.

Over the past week or so, the Buckeyes have rolled out the red carpet to a flurry of official and unofficial visitors. This has paid dividends as they landed a commitment from Rivals100 prospect Kaleb Brown on Monday, and Ohio State has made strides with several other recruits.

One of the players they've taken the next step with is Jacksonville (Florida) running back Treyaun Webb.

"Yes it does," Webb told BuckeyeGrove when asked if this week's visit to Ohio State makes them his leader. "It was an overall great visit. It's not too close to home. I love the family environment. The coaches are genuine. The facilities are amazing."

