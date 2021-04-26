SUWANEE, Ga. – Ohio State is hoping to have success yet again with another running back out of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

After signing three-star Steele Chambers a few years ago, the Buckeyes now have their sights set on Rivals100 prospect Justice Haynes. Haynes, who saw Ryan Day’s staff give him the green light in February, is the third-highest rated RB in the 2023 cycle.

Haynes was one of several sophomore targets in attendance for the Rivals Camp Series event on Sunday. Before lacing up his cleats, Haynes spoke with us about his interest in Ohio State, what he thinks about Tony Alford, and the trip he has scheduled to Columbus.

“Coach Alford is a great dude,” Haynes told BuckeyeGrove. “I talk with him every week. We're building a really good relationship. I'm looking forward to visiting Ohio State on June 7.”