Quinn Ewers’ decision to reclassify to the 2021 class earlier this month certainly caused a ripple effect in Ohio State’s future quarterback recruiting efforts.

That decision has paved the way for the Buckeyes to have a legitimate shot at some coveted 2023 QB prospects, such as Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava. Selling those players on waiting two years to take over the reins would’ve been a tough pitch; Ewers moving up a year, however, makes them a more realistic possibility for the staff.

Iamaleava says Ohio State has addressed the Ewers situation with him in recent weeks, and he told BuckeyeGrove that learning from the five-star QB for a year is an appealing opportunity for him.

“They told me about Quinn reclassifying to 2021,” Iamaleava said. “That’s great for Quinn, and I’m excited for him and excited to see what he does at Ohio State… Quinn reclassifying to 2021, it puts me in a great spot. I’d definitely love to go there and learn from Quinn for a year. That would be a great spot for me to be put into.”