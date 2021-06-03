Heading into the month, Ohio State had extended just one offer to a quarterback in the 2023 class: Malachi Nelson.

With Nelson likely headed elsewhere at the next level and multiple signal callers in attendance for their camp on Wednesday, some speculated the Buckeyes could expand their board this week.

That ended up being the case as Ohio State extended offers to rising juniors Eli Holstein and Nico Iamaleava following their camp performances yesterday.

We caught up with Iamaleava this afternoon, and the Rivals100 prospect did not hold back his excitement when sharing his reaction to the offer.

"I was blown away," Iamaleava told BuckeyeGrove. "I wanted this offer for a long time, and I finally got it. I was just excited. I was just really happy that I got it. Especially coming from Coach Day, it was a great experience for me."