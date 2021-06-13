2023 Rivals100 prospect talks Ohio State visit, will return in late June

The Buckeyes have had a good amount of success recruiting in Pennsylvania over the past few cycles.

Going back to the 2018 class, Ohio State has been able to land Marcus Hooker, Julian Fleming, Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. They're also one of the top contenders for Rivals100 defensive end Enai White.

Ryan Day and his staff have only jumped into the mix for one player from the state - Josiah Trotter - thus far in the 2023 cycle, but a strong candidate for an offer is recent visitor Rodney Gallagher. Gallagher, a multi-sport prospect, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his time at Ohio State on Friday.