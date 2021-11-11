2023 Rivals100 OT Set for 3 Day Visit with Buckeyes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
To say Rivals100 OT Payton Kirkland is a priority for the Buckeye staff in the 2023 cycle would be an understatement. At 6-foot-7, the tackle out of Dr. Phillips HS (FL) already possesses the size ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news