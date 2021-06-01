2023 Rivals100 OL target breaks down "awesome" visit to Ohio State

Ohio State kicked off the end of the dead period on a good note as they welcomed multiple prospects on campus today.

One of the visitors who highlighted this list was Luke Montgomery, arguably one of the program's top targets in the 2023 cycle. Listed as a strong-side defensive end on his Rivals.com profile, Montgomery is being recruited by the Buckeyes to suit up along their offensive line.

Tuesday's trip to Columbus allowed Montgomery an opportunity to meet the coaching staff for the first time since being offered in February. While speaking with BuckeyeGrove, Montgomery broke down how his time on OSU's campus went.

"It was awesome. It's been a while," Montgomery said of his visit. "So, it was really exciting to get back in Columbus and be able to see some of the players and coaches.