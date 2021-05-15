2023 Rivals100 LB sets up visit to Columbus, hoping for an Ohio State offer
Jaiden Ausberry may be a name Buckeye fans should start getting familiar with.
Ausberry checks in as the No. 24 overall sophomore prospect on Rivals.com, with his resume featuring over a dozen offers. One of the programs he’s hoping to see dip into his recruitment is Ohio State, and Ausberry wants to prove to the staff that he’s deserving of an offer.
The third-ranked athlete in the 2023 class will be journeying up to Columbus on June 22, and will be a participant at their one-day camp on that day.
“I’m really excited to get up there and be on the campus,” Ausberry told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve never been up there before. I just want to talk to the coaches and get used to the culture. See how it feels to be on the campus.”
