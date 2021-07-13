Josiah Trotter is still roughly a year and a half from when he will sign his Letter of Intent, but already has an idea of a select group of schools that he may attend at the next level.

Last month, the No. 80 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 unveiled a top four that featured Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina and the in-state Nittany Lions.

Interestingly enough, the Buckeyes only recently became an option for the product out of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania). Trotter visited and received an offer from Ohio State back on June 7, exactly a week before naming his finalists.

Trotter spoke with BuckeyeGrove about why the program made the cut, his connection to a couple of players on the team, relationship with Al Washington and more.

“When I was younger, I was a big fan of them,” Trotter said. “Especially when they had Ezekiel Elliott there. Also, they had two of my former teammates go there. Just knowing that they went there and who Marvin and Kyle are, it kind of shows they have something big going on over there. They have good people going there and a good atmosphere as well.