Over the past few weeks, the Buckeyes have taken a couple of key steps in their pursuit of one of the top outside linebackers in the 2023 class.

After hosting him for their second-to-last camp of June, Al Washington extended an offer to Ta’Mere Robinson. The fourth-ranked outside linebacker then set up a return to Ohio State for their cookout on Thursday afternoon, demonstrating that the program is of significant interest for him.

Following his time at the school, Robinson spoke with BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon about his second visit to Columbus in as many months, what he’s been told by Washington, and more.

“My visit was pretty great,” Robinson said. “We had a great time playing knockout and dodgeball. It was pretty fun. Had a lot of coaches out. Had a great time, had good food, had a good photoshoot and had a nice workout. Everything was great.”