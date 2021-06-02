FSU commit in the Rivals100 enjoys OSU's camp: "I like being in Ohio."
COLUMBUS, Ohio - On Wednesday, Ohio State hosted the first of six-one day camps that will be held at the school over the next three weeks.
Each of these types of events always features one or two recruits that separate themselves from the rest of the pack. A prospect who showed out and caught everyone's attention today was Peach State product Gabriel Harris.
Harris, who committed to Florida State back in February, made his first-ever visit to not only Columbus, but the state of Ohio, for this morning's camp.
“The camp was great,” Harris said. “I really enjoyed it. I like being in Ohio. I like the feeling of it. I like the weather out here, too.”
Harris made it clear that while he is indeed committed to the Seminoles, he's still keeping his options open. The reason for this is so he can check out schools like Ohio State, which is the alma mater of his favorite football player.
“I have never been to Ohio,” Harris said. “So, I wanted to come out here and see what it’s like. Visit the school. I like Chase Young. That’s my favorite player. I like the school, too.”
