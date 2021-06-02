FSU commit in the Rivals100 enjoys OSU's camp: "I like being in Ohio."

COLUMBUS, Ohio - On Wednesday, Ohio State hosted the first of six-one day camps that will be held at the school over the next three weeks.

Each of these types of events always features one or two recruits that separate themselves from the rest of the pack. A prospect who showed out and caught everyone's attention today was Peach State product Gabriel Harris.

Harris, who committed to Florida State back in February, made his first-ever visit to not only Columbus, but the state of Ohio, for this morning's camp.