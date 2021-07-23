Whether it was to prospects in the 2022, 2023 or 2024 classes, the Buckeyes dished out a boatload of offers in June following camps and private workouts.

Among the recipients of an offer from Ohio State last month was Texas-based pass rusher David Hicks Jr. It was not a surprise that he walked away from the camp on June 15 with the green light as he impressed media members with his hand movement, quick get-offs and an overall dominating showcase of his skill set.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Hicks to talk about what he’s heard from the coaches recently, his thoughts on Larry Johnson, and more.

“Just that they really like me as a player,” Hicks said of the staff’s message. “They see me as being a big player on the team. Coach Johnson says that I play very aggressive with my hands. He likes the way I play… I play aggressive, I’m smart when I play, and I know how to get the ball back.”