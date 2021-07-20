Derrick LeBlanc saw just as much out of Ohio State last month as an incoming junior could have hoped for.

LeBlanc, who hails from Kissimmee (Florida), took a multi-day visit to the school the first weekend of last month. His time in Columbus went so well that LeBlanc wound up returning just over two weeks later for their second-to-last camp of the month.

Now, with those two trips under his belt, LeBlanc says Ryan Day’s program is No. 1 on his leaderboard.

LeBlanc spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what catapulted tOSU to the top of his list, his thoughts on Larry Johnson, when he will be returning to the campus, and more.

“I’ve been there twice; I was there for a three-day visit, and I was at a camp,” LeBlanc said when asked why Ohio State is his leader. “Coach Johnson is a really cool guy to talk to. I feel like he would help me develop as a person, which I liked a lot.”