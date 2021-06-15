2023 Rivals100 DE has Ohio State on top following Tuesday's offer

Ohio State has already dished out offers to over a half-dozen prospects in the 2023 class this month.

This has been due, in large part, to the fact that they have been able to see these recruits showcase their skill sets in front of them in person at their four camps in June.

The most recent recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes is David Hicks Jr., who is labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 36 overall player in his class.