2023 Rivals100 DE has Ohio State on top following Tuesday's offer
Ohio State has already dished out offers to over a half-dozen prospects in the 2023 class this month.
This has been due, in large part, to the fact that they have been able to see these recruits showcase their skill sets in front of them in person at their four camps in June.
The most recent recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes is David Hicks Jr., who is labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 36 overall player in his class.
Hicks spoke with media members prior to Tuesday afternoon's good news from Ryan Day's staff, and had the following to say when asked what his reaction to an offer from the school would be.
"Honestly, it would be great," Hicks told BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom and others. "I don't know. I might just cry because I would be so excited."
