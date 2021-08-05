2023 Rivals100 DB has Buckeyes in his top five, eyeing a visit in the fall

Today marked yet another day in which one of the top football prospects in their respective class labeled the Buckeyes as a finalist in his recruitment.

On Thursday evening, 2023 Rivals100 cornerback Cormani McClain included Ohio State in his top five after shaving off roughly a dozen schools from his offer sheet. Joining tOSU on that list were Alabama and the in-state trio of Florida, Florida State and Miami.

BuckeyeGrove spoke with McClain to discuss what led to Ryan Day’s program making the cut, what he thinks about their tradition in the secondary, and more.