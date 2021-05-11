INDIANAPOLIS – Several talented prospects from the Midwest ventured out to Ben Davis High School on Sunday for the latest installment of our Rivals Camp Series.

On top of a trio of Ohio State commits making their way to Indianapolis a couple of days ago, a few Class of 2023 targets were also in attendance. One of the sophomores that camped on Sunday was Alex “Sonny” Styles, who is the fourth-ranked athlete on Rivals.com.

While speaking with BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon about his recruitment, Styles says he’s anxious to finally get out to colleges and meet staff members face-to-face.

“Yeah, I’m just looking forward to getting to go to schools and talk to the coaches in person,” Styles said. “Seeing different campuses. I’m just looking forward to the full experience I’ve been missing out on. I’m going to take my time with it and just find the right place for me.”

Even though he made the short trip to Columbus for their spring game last month, Ohio State will probably be Styles’ first stop following the end of the dead period. Not only that, but Styles intends on showcasing his skill set in front of Al Washington and Kerry Coombs during that visit.