2023 Rivals100 ATH Alex "Sonny" Styles goes in-depth on Ohio State visit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to land yet another coveted defensive player out of Pickerington (Ohio).
After signing five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer in December, Ryan Day's staff is making a strong push for Rivals100 target Alex "Sonny" Styles. Styles, a member of the 2023 cycle, is labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 26 overall player in his class.
Although he is arguably the top rising junior on their board, Styles showed up to Ohio State and camped at the school on Wednesday. Styles told BuckeyeGrove that the highlight of his return to Columbus was working with coaches at all three levels of the defense.
“They were impressed since I was a quick learner on a lot of stuff,” Styles said. “When they were saying things, I was adjusting and fixing those things. That’s what each one of them said. Coach Coombs and Coach Barnes, we were doing DB stuff. There were a few little things I wasn’t doing right, I started to fix them.
“Coach Washington, we fixed a few little things at first,” Styles added. “I don’t really work on linebacker stuff too much. But once he showed it to me once or twice, I kind of got it down… even with Coach Johnson doing edge rush stuff, I thought I was doing pretty good for my first time doing it.”
