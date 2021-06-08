2023 RB Justice Haynes on OSU unofficial: "This visit is one for the ages."

The Buckeyes began this week with a strong start as they reeled in a commitment from wide receiver target Kaleb Brown last night.

Besides adding a top-100 overall rising senior, Ohio State welcomed multiple prospects on campus for unofficial visits. One of the recruits that made their way to Columbus on Monday was Justice Haynes, who was offered by the coaching staff in February.

The No. 78 overall player in the 2023 class had high remarks when speaking with BuckeyeGrove about his visit.