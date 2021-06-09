2023 QB, who has been in touch with OSU for a year, details camp experience

Last week, Ohio State hosted multiple signal callers on campus for their first camp of the month. The program expanded their quarterback board following the event as they offered four-star prospects Eli Holstein and Nico Iamaleava.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes welcomed another quarterback from the Class of 2023: Cameron Edge.

Although he is still awaiting an offer from the program, Edge told BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon and other media members yesterday that contact with the staff has been ongoing for a while now.