Austin Novosad made his trip to Waco this past weekend looking for answers.

The 2023 four-star quarterback and Baylor commit arrived for his official visit with the Bears with a list of questions, all football related, but all important, especially after his official visit with Ohio State the weekend before: How will he get developed? What is the path from Baylor to the NFL? What is his offensive fit in what the Bears offense is building?

Talking with Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell, Novosad got those answers, seeing that the Bears’ plan for the offense with redshirt sophomore Blake Shapen in 2022 will be similar to what he would run with the program.

As for clarity between Baylor and Ohio State, Novosad doesn’t really have it yet.