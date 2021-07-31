2023 offensive tackle Trevor Lauck has kept himself busy since the beginning of the quiet period, which ends after today.

Since Sunday, Lauck has hit the road and taken trips to Cincinnati, Iowa and Purdue. The most recent visit for the Indiana-based prospect was Ohio State for their cookout this past Thursday.

Chicken with some sides and ice cream, as well as a workout with Mickey Marotti and more time with the staff, were all on Lauck’s jam-packed itinerary a couple of days ago.

“It was really good,” Lauck told BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon after the event. “It was my second time here this summer, so I was happy to come back and just talk with the coaches again. Also, meet up with some of the players. Last time, I did a camp, too. So, this one was a little bit more relaxed and fun. It was a whole different thing.”