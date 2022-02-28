Ohio State's first-year offensive line coach Justin Frye spent his initial month-and-a-half going after some of the nation's best that the Buckeyes had already offered in the 2023 class: building relationships and even securing a commitment from a priority in-state lineman.

Now that Frye has had a chance to evaluate his position group on campus, along with his recruiting board, he has determined he needs to broaden his search a bit.

That led Frye and the Buckeyes to South Carolina four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Freeling is a long, lean tackle who plays his high school ball at Oceanside Collegiate Academy just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. He currently holds more than 20 offers, including Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia and Stanford amongst others.