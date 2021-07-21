In just over a week, The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to finish off summer visits on a strong note.

Next Thursday, Ryan Day and his staff will host their first non-camp recruiting event of the year, which has paid dividends for other college programs over the past few weeks.

We’re still confirming the list of visitors, but it’s clear that there will be a notable Florida presence at the event. Rivals100 members Derrick LeBlanc, Payton Kirkland and Richard Young will be there, as well as Tampa (Florida) offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

“Really, we’re just flying up the day before and staying the night,” Wedin told BuckeyeGrove. “Got the whole next day at Ohio State. Spend the night again and on the 30th, we’re going to be visiting the Team Up North. Then, we’ll be heading out on the 31st by plane.

“I’m looking for a lot of things,” Wedin added. “I’d say the main ones are getting a feel for the program, the coaching staff and the culture up there. Get a feel for all of that and see how much I love it.”