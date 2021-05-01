LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. – The Ohio State Buckeyes are always going to be in the hunt for top recruits, no matter where those players are located.

Whether it’s Emeka Egbuka in Washington, Quinn Ewers in Texas, or countless other examples, their reach is not specific to a certain area.

One state that has caught their attention in the 2023 class, however, is Florida, home to over a dozen sophomores with offers from the program. Amongst that group is Clay Wedin, who spoke with BuckeyeGrove on Friday about the versatility that Ohio State has on the trail.

“I feel like they’re not just a Midwest team,” Wedin said. “Some schools might just want to recruit in-state or very near. I feel like that’s one of the attributes of Ohio State… that they recruit everybody, so they get everybody’s talent. They aren’t just one state at a time.”

Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa will be talked about in a second, but Tony Alford has been the one running point on Wedin’s recruitment thus far. Wedin reaches out to Alford multiple times per month, and appreciates the way Ohio State’s area recruiter in Florida treats his players.