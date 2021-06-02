2023 OL out of Indiana breaks down Wednesday's camp experience at OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Luke Burgess has seen his stock skyrocket over the past few weeks.
Back on May 1, the 2023 prospect out of New Palestine (Indiana) hauled in an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers. The floodgates opened shortly after as he's seen eight other colleges give him the green light since then.
On Wednesday, Burgess made his case to receive an offer from the most dominant college football program in the Midwest. Burgess attend Ohio State's first camp of the summer, and was satisfied with how well he did earlier today.
"I think I did well," Burgess told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon. "The most important thing is I learned a lot at this level. Made sure to be coachable and input what they told me... I learned a lot today, definitely."
One of the things that's been missing in the recruiting world over the past 15 months has been in-person evaluation of prospects. This helps both the coaches and recruits as the players learn valuable skills and on-field tactics, as well as allowing staff members to see if these players can validate their film.
Burgess says the feedback he got from Ohio State's staff today was all positive.
"First off, they said they loved how I did," Burgess said of his conversation with the staff. "I was coachable... I'm not totally sure [about an offer]. I'm going to talk with Kevin Wilson and Kennedy Cook this week and see what they're thinking."
