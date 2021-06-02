2023 OL out of Indiana breaks down Wednesday's camp experience at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Luke Burgess has seen his stock skyrocket over the past few weeks.

Back on May 1, the 2023 prospect out of New Palestine (Indiana) hauled in an offer from the Indiana Hoosiers. The floodgates opened shortly after as he's seen eight other colleges give him the green light since then.

On Wednesday, Burgess made his case to receive an offer from the most dominant college football program in the Midwest. Burgess attend Ohio State's first camp of the summer, and was satisfied with how well he did earlier today.