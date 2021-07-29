From Kenyatta Jackson to Derrick LeBlanc to Richard Young, there was definitely a strong Florida presence at Ohio State’s cookout on Thursday.

Even so, there were some noteworthy prospects from Ohio that attended the program’s event earlier today. Along with C.J. Hicks, a.k.a “Captain Buckeye,” returning to campus, the Buckeyes played host to 2023 recruits Anthony Brown, Joshua Padilla, Luke Montgomery and Sonny Styles.

For Montgomery, this marks his third time venturing down to Ohio State’s campus this summer. BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon caught up with him following his visit to talk about how it went, where the school stands in his recruitment, and more.

“It was awesome,” Montgomery said. “Just being able to come back and make those connections stronger, those relationships stronger with the former players, players here right now and obviously the recruits and coaches.”