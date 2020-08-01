It has been a special time for Fairfax, Virginia, offensive lineman Aidan Leigh.

Leigh, who is a member of the Class of 2023, saw Maryland dip into his recruitment on July 20, marking the first offer he has ever received.

Exactly one week later, both Ohio State and LSU followed suit and extended an offer to Leigh as well. The Florida Gators also gave Leigh the green light on Friday, which was the fourth offer for him in less than two weeks.

Leigh spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to Ohio State jumping into the mix, his thoughts on the program and what he brings to the table.

"I was really surprised because I got the offer around 9 o'clock. Coach Day, Ryan Day, was on the phone with my mom and I just woke up. It was pretty early [laughter]," Leigh said. "I just went down the stairs and he told me how he really likes my length and my build and how I play aggressive. After that, he was like, 'I'm going to let you know you have an offer to Ohio State.'"