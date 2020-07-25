Ohio State hasn't dished out offers frequently over the past few weeks, but did decide to dip into the recruitments of a pair of talented 2023 prospects back on Thursday.

Clay Wedin and T.J. Shanahan, a couple of Florida-based offensive linemen, both hauled in offers from the Buckeyes two days ago. Wedin straps up the pads for Carrolwood Day School in Tampa, while Shanahan is a member of Timber Creek High School's football team.

As for Wedin, he is already in possession of offers from 24 programs, and has yet to begin his sophomore campaign. He opened up about what it meant for him to now have Ohio State as an option, his conversation with the staff and much more.

“I was very surprised and excited,” Wedin told BuckeyeGrove. “Since OSU is such a national powerhouse, I wasn’t expecting it. It was a great surprise.