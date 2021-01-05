It’s difficult to believe Joenel Aguero is only wrapping up his sophomore year of football, because his high school career and recruitment have already proven incredibly eventful.

The 2023 athlete’s already suffered through season-hampering injuries, cancellations and transfers in two years of prep football.

And now that he’s back healthy, settled and landing offers from big-time D-1 programs -- including recent National Championship Game entrant Ohio State -- he’s excited to show what he can do.