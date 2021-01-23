Back in December, shortly after the beginning of the Early Signing Period, Ryan Day and his staff extended offers to multiple underclassmen.

One of the sophomore prospects who saw the Buckeyes dip into his recruitment last month was Texas-based linebacker Anthony Hill. Even as a member of the Class of 2023, Hill is well-accustomed to reeling in offers from Power 5 programs as over a dozen schools have given him the green light thus far.

Hill was taken aback by Ohio State becoming an option for him because of the culture at the school and how their defense operates.

“Man, I was surprised because I think I’m one of the few prospects they’ve offered in ’23,” Hill told BuckeyeGrove. “I was real surprised and happy. I love their culture. Of course, I love how their DBs play. It always helps the linebackers to have good DBs.”