Tackett Curtis already knew what Ohio State was like.

The 2023 four-star linebacker had been to campus and already knew the coaching staff well. What he wanted out of his official visit this past weekend was simple: affirmation.

“They were just kind of solidifying what they already were,” Curtis told Scarlet and Gray Report. “I already expected them, because I’ve been down there, I know those coaches and the staff. I know their expectations, so I was expecting them to blow it out of the water like they did.”

That affirmation came from Curtis’ film-room session with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.