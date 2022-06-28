2023 LB Tackett Curtis says Ohio State official visit met all expectations
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Tackett Curtis already knew what Ohio State was like.
The 2023 four-star linebacker had been to campus and already knew the coaching staff well. What he wanted out of his official visit this past weekend was simple: affirmation.
“They were just kind of solidifying what they already were,” Curtis told Scarlet and Gray Report. “I already expected them, because I’ve been down there, I know those coaches and the staff. I know their expectations, so I was expecting them to blow it out of the water like they did.”
That affirmation came from Curtis’ film-room session with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news