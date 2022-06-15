2023 LB Arvell Reese could continue Glenville pipeline to Ohio State

Arvell Reese already has an offer to play at Ohio State. But that’s not why the 2023 three-star linebacker, the one who had already gotten the attention of programs like Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia and USC, was there Tuesday afternoon.

He wanted to work with Jim Knowles.

“Just to get a feel how the coaches are like coaching, learn some things from great coaches,” Reese said. “Coach Knowles has a great legacy. Just wanted to pick up a few things from him, pick his mind a little bit.”

Reese said he’s in contact with Knowles pretty often, talking to the Ohio State defensive coordinator ever day or two about what his role would be in the Buckeyes’ defense: primarily being an inside linebacker that is expected to blitz the edge on third down.

But Reese is just next in line, coming from a Glenville program that produced Ohio State players like cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Chris Worley, quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., safety Donte Whitner and quarterback Troy Smith.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure there,” Reese said. “A lot of guys remind me all the time, ‘Hey, you got to go to Ohio State. You’re from Glenville.’”

Reese wasn’t the only one from Glenville Tuesday with an Ohio State offer.

Four-star cornerback Bryce West is already the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, already having the attention of Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.