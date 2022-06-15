2023 LB Arvell Reese could continue Glenville pipeline to Ohio State
Arvell Reese already has an offer to play at Ohio State. But that’s not why the 2023 three-star linebacker, the one who had already gotten the attention of programs like Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia and USC, was there Tuesday afternoon.
He wanted to work with Jim Knowles.
“Just to get a feel how the coaches are like coaching, learn some things from great coaches,” Reese said. “Coach Knowles has a great legacy. Just wanted to pick up a few things from him, pick his mind a little bit.”
Reese said he’s in contact with Knowles pretty often, talking to the Ohio State defensive coordinator ever day or two about what his role would be in the Buckeyes’ defense: primarily being an inside linebacker that is expected to blitz the edge on third down.
But Reese is just next in line, coming from a Glenville program that produced Ohio State players like cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Chris Worley, quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., safety Donte Whitner and quarterback Troy Smith.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure there,” Reese said. “A lot of guys remind me all the time, ‘Hey, you got to go to Ohio State. You’re from Glenville.’”
Reese wasn’t the only one from Glenville Tuesday with an Ohio State offer.
Four-star cornerback Bryce West is already the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, already having the attention of Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.
West and Reese are close.
“That's my boy,” West said of the 2023 linebacker. “We basically got every same offer. We all got the same top, like the same top-five, top 10’s. I talk to him every day, grew up with him since I was 6 and been playing football with him since I was 6. He’s like a big brother to me.”
Reese said he and West talk all the time about the opportunities each has to showcase Glenville at the next level. It’s something the 2024 cornerback can see both of them doing together at the next level.
“Yeah, that's definitely the plan for us right now,” West said of he and Reese choosing the same school. “We’re staying close, making sure we talk about colleges all the time, making sure we’re always pushing each other to be the best we can be.”
For Reese, a decision is coming sooner rather than later.
After rejoining Glenville in December, the 2023 three-star linebacker’s recruitment leveled up, earning an offer from the Buckeyes in the spring with Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa following suit quickly after.
It’s a school for Reese that’s seemingly high on his list, one of the schools he said that’s recruiting him the most and that he has the highest level of relationship with.
While he’s not focused on official visits yet, the 2023 three-star linebacker said that the Buckeyes will be getting one before he makes his final decision in November or December.
After stepping away for a few years, Reese said his return to Glenville has changed things for the better.
“It changed my whole mindset being at Glenville,” he said. “It’s great people there, leading me in the right direction, building me to be a great man. Changed my life.”
It brought him on the radar of Ohio State, something that has already begun to entice the 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker out of Cleveland.
“It’s Ohio State,” Reese said. “What else can you say?”