The town of Pickerington (Ohio) has been on an incredible run over the past decade when it comes to producing high level athletes across multiple sports. The pipeline is well-stocked in the foreseeable future and Pickerington Central product Alex Styles will be a heavily recruited player both in football and basketball.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete missed his freshman football season due to an injury suffered over the summer playing basketball, but he's now back in action and starting for the Tigers on the basketball floor.

"I'm still just trying to get used to playing at the high school level," said Styles after a win over the weekend at the Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational. "Everything is a lot faster paced. I'm still trying to recover my stamina, still a little out of shape. It's just fun being out here though and playing against high level guys. I feel like I'm ready though. I can still improve but I'm feeling pretty good."

Styles' father, Lorenzo Styles played football at Ohio State in the 90's and his older brother Lorenzo Jr. is committed to play at Notre Dame in the 2021 class. Because of those factors, it only makes sense that those are the two programs he's had a chance to see so far.

"I've been up to Notre Dame and it's really nice there," he said of the Fighting Irish. "Everything up there is eye-opening. (Lorenzo) felt that was the best decision for him. I'm not sure if it will be for me, but it would definitely be a great option and it would be fun to be up there with him."

Two important factors about the Notre Dame program have caught his attention in his early trips to South Bend.

"They are very big on tradition at Notre Dame," he continued. "Academics really matter there. It matters at all schools, but they are really serious about it there."

Styles has already made a visit to Ohio State, doing so over the summer with his brother.

"I was able to talk to a few of the coaches," he explained. "I talked to coach Day for a little bit and I talked to one of their recruiting guys. That was in the summer."

The early interest from Ohio State is not something that Styles has taken lightly.

"It would be a dream," he said of the possibility of landing an offer from Ohio State. "Growing up in Pickerington, right outside of Columbus, going to Ohio State, that's like a dream. But it's really early for me and I have time to figure this out."

Styles has plenty of time ahead of him to forge relationships with college coaches. That is something that will come with both time and opportunity as he gets out and starts making visits. Ohio State's winning tradition has been noticeable, however, and first-year head coach Ryan Day made a good impression on his family even though that was not the route his older brother chose to go.

"They are always an elite team," he said. "They are national championship contenders pretty much every year. My parents definitely like coach Day."

Styles has been slated in at strong safety on the football field but another growth spurt this off-season could see him eventually moving down into the defensive front seven. Either way, this is a player that will have plenty of high level options coming his way in the near future.