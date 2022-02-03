Last week, Ohio State offered 2023 four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin out of Buckingham Brown & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass.

Rivals currently has Hanafin inside the top 250 nationally and listed as a wide receiver, but the Buckeyes believe he can contribute in Columbus on either side of the ball.

"Coach (Ryan) Day has told me they like me on both sides of the ball because of my athleticism, size, and speed" Hanafin shared. "He said they have me on the board as a receiver and see me outside, but know I could play defense too."