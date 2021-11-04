2023 four-star OG Joshua Padilla commits to Ohio State

Ohio State added another member to its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla announced Thursday his commitment to the Buckeyes, choosing Ohio State over Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State Oregon and Notre Dame.

Padilla, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman, is the No. 11 offensive guard in the 2023 class and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Ohio.